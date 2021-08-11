MTV VMA 2021: Confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio

Agência Estado
postado em 11/08/2021 17:33
A MTV anunciou os indicados para o prêmio Video Music Awards 2021 nesta quarta-feira, 10. O evento, que será realizado em Nova York, vai ser transmitido ao vivo no dia 12 de setembro, às 21h.
Justin Bieber lidera a lista com sete indicações, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion com seis, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, indicada pela primeira vez, receberam cinco indicações cada.
Os fãs podem votar nos artistas favoritos em 14 categorias, incluindo Clipe do Ano, Artista do Ano, Melhor Feat no site da premiação até o dia 3 de setembro. A votação para Artista Revelação ficará aberta até a data do show, 12 de setembro.
Indicados nas categorias digitais como Melhor Banda e Música do Verão serão anunciados em breve. Confira a lista completa:
Clipe do Ano
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - Popstar
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
BTS - Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
Dua Lipa - Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
Artista Revelação
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Melhor MTV Push
Setembro 2020: Wallows - Are You Bored Yet?
Outubro 2020: Ashnikko - Daisy
Novembro 2020: SAINt JHN - Gorgeous
Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn - Coco
Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart - Break My Heart
Fevereiro 2021: Latto - Sex Lies
Março 2021: Madison Beer - Selfish
Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU
Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
Junho 2021: girl in red Serotonin
Julho 2021: Fousheé - my slime
Agosto 2021: jxdn - Think About Me
Melhor Feat
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner
Melhor Clipe Pop
Ariana Grande - positions
Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
BTS - Butter
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
Shawn Mendes - Wonder
Taylor Swift - willow
Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - On Me (remix)
Moneybagg Yo - Said Sum
Polo G - RAPSTAR
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - FRANCHISE
Melhor Clipe de Rock
Evanescence - Use My Voice
Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
John Mayer - Last Train Home
The Killers - My Own Soul's Warning
Kings Of Leon - The Bandit
Lenny Kravitz - Raise Vibration
Melhor Clipe Alternativo
Bleachers - Stop Making This Hurt
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Imagine Dragons - Follow You
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - my exs best friend
twenty one pilots - Shy Away
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l
Melhor Clipe Latino
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - Dákiti
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - Lo Vas A Olvidar
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - UN DIA (ONE DAY)
Karol G - Bichota
Maluma - Hawái
Melhor Clipe de R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Chris Brown and Young Thug - Go Crazy
Giveon - HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - Come Through
SZA - Good Days
Melhor Clipe de K-Pop
(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
BTS - Butter
SEVENTEEN - Ready to love
TWICE - Alcohol-Free
Melhor Clipe Manifesto
Billie Eilish - Your Power
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Kane Brown - Worldwide Beautiful
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - Entrepreneur
Melhor Direção
Billie Eilish - Your Power
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - POPSTAR
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Taylor Swift - willow
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - Franchise
Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK
Melhor Fotografia
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL
Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - Holy
Lady Gaga - 911
Lorde - Solar Power
Melhor Direção de Arte
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - ALREADY
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Lady Gaga - 911
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - Best Friend
Taylor Swift - willow
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Bella Poarch - Build A Bitch
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - You Right
Glass Animals - Tangerine
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
P!NK - All I Know So Far
Melhor Coreografia
Ariana Grande - 34+35
BTS - Butter
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Marshmello & Halsey - Be Kind
Melhor Edição
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
BTS - Butter
Drake - What's Next
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner