LeBron e Davis levam L.A. Lakers ao título da 1ª edição da NBA Cup

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hoists the trophy with his teammates after winning the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - (crédito: Ethan Miller/AFP)
postado em 10/12/2023 18:20 / atualizado em 10/12/2023 18:35
O Los Angeles Lakers contou com uma dupla inspirada em quadra para superar o Indiana Pacers, por 123 x 109, na madrugada deste domingo (10/12), e conquistou o título da primeira edição da NBA Cup. A final foi disputada no T-Mobile Stadium, em Las Vegas, e a franquia da Califórnia dominou praticamente todo o confronto.
Sem dar chances ao rival, os Lakers estiveram à frente do placar na maior parte do duelo. Grande parte desse êxito se deve ao desempenho de Anthony Davis. O pivô anotou 41 pontos e também foi eficiente tanto na defesa quanto no ataque ao garantir 20 rebotes. Esbanjando confiança, ele converteu 16 dos 24 arremessos que arriscou, deu cinco assistências e ainda bloqueou quatro chutes.
"Feliz por ter me destacado, mas essa vitória foi de todos nós. O D'Angelo Russel e o Cam Redish foram muito bem. Taurean Prince teve um papel importante na defesa. O resultado tem que ser dividido com todos os atletas", afirmou Anthony Davis.
Ao lado da eficiência de Davis, o Los Angeles Lakers contou também com uma referência de peso: LeBron James. No triunfo sobre os Pacers, o veterano foi eleito o MVP (jogador mais valioso) do torneio. Maior cestinha da história da NBA, ele também deu a sua cota de contribuição no título ao fazer 24 pontos e pegar 11 rebotes.
No entanto, LeBron lançou os holofotes para Anthony Davis ao falar do momento do companheiro e a importância dele para a equipe dos Lakers nesta vitória sobre o Indiana Pacers.
"O Anthony é tudo para mim, principalmente porque é a última etapa da minha carreira. Ser capaz de ter um jovem com fome e fazendo as coisas que ele faz, definitivamente me dá a oportunidade de continuar crescendo. Mas também tento inspirá-lo a continuar com sua carreira e vice-versa", declarou.
Além de falar da parceria e da admiração que tem por Davis, LeBron comentou sobre o seu futuro nesta fase final da sua carreira. "Se estivermos juntos e saudáveis, sabemos que somos capazes de fazer o que estamos apresentando nas partidas. É fato que estamos em um bom momento", finalizou o astro do basquete.
Pelo lado dos Pacers, restou a lamentação por não conseguir acompanhar o ritmo do adversário. Mesmo assim, o sentimento da equipe foi o de ter feito uma boa partida diante dos Lakers. "Nossa equipe mostrou uma boa evolução e acho que agora, quando você joga contra os Pacers, você sabe o que esperar. As pessoas não esperavam que chegássemos aqui, ao jogo do campeonato, mas acho que as equipes estão preparadas para nós", afirmou Tyrese Haliburton uma das promessas da equipe. No duelo, ele marcou 20 pontos e pegou 11 rebotes.
Além dos astros em quadra, a partida que definiu o título da primeira edição da NBA Cup contou com torcedores ilustres. Julius Erving e Shaquille O'Neal, membros do Hall da Fama do basquete, assistiram à final. A ex-tenista Steffi Graf e o ex-campeão de boxe Floyd Mayweather também marcaram presença no T-Mobile Stadium.