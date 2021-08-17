Instituto Euvaldo Lodi (IEL) disponibiliza 18 vagas de estágio no DF

E EuEstudante

O Eu, Estudante apenas divulga as vagas oferecidas pelo IEL. Não somos responsáveis por nenhum outro procedimento relacionado à participação do estudante nos processos seletivos. Caso você se interesse por uma das vagas, entre em contato:





ENSINO MÉDIO

Empresa: privada /109589 / Sem.: 1º ao 3°/ Vagas: 1/ Taguatinga Norte/ Bolsa: R$ 550 + AT/ Período: 14:00h às 18:00h/ Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109589.

Empresa: privada /109675 / Sem.: 2°/ Vagas: 1/ Águas claras/ Bolsa: R$ 480 + AT/ Período: 14:00h às 18:00h/ Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109675.

TÉCNICO EM ENFERMAGEM

Empresa: privada / 109794- Sem.: 1º ao 4°/ Vagas: 1/ Sia/ Bolsa: R$ 500+ AT/ Período: 13h às 17h/ Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109794.

TÉCNICO EM PRODUÇÃO

Empresa: privada / 109729- Sem.: 1º ao 4°/ Vagas: 2/ Sobradinho/ Bolsa: R$ 700+ AT/ Período: 07h às 13h/ Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109729.

TÉCNICO EM QUÍMICA

ADMINISTRAÇÃO

Empresa: privada / 109280- Sem.: 1º ao 5°/ Vagas: 1/ Asa Sul/ Bolsa: R$ 600+ AT+ AR/ Período: 11h às 17h/ Conhec. exigidos: curricular / Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109280.

Empresa: privada / 109699- Sem.: 4º ao 8°/ Vagas: 1/ Park Way / Bolsa: R$ 600+ AT/ Período: 08:00 às 14:00 / Conhec. exigidos: Word; Pacote Office/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109699.

CIÊNCIAS CONTÁBEIS

Empresa: Privada – 109682/ Sem: 1º ao 4º/ Vagas: 2/ Asa Sul/ Bolsa: 8,30 (por hora) + AT/ Período: 09h às 15h/ Conhec. exigidos: Curricular / Enviar currículos para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br no assunto coloque: 109682.



JORNALISMO

Empresa: privada / 109506- Sem.: 5º ao 7º/ Vagas: 1/ Asa Norte/ Bolsa: R$ 1.000+ AT/ Período: 08h às 14h/ Conhec. exigidos: Redação e inglês/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109506.



MARKETING

Empresa: privada / 109706- Sem.: 3º ao 8º/ Vagas: 1/ Taguatinga Norte/ Bolsa: R$ 650+ AT/ Período: 08h às 13h / Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109706.

Empresa: privada / 109708- Sem.: 6º ao 9º/ Vagas: 1/ Guará I/ Bolsa: R$ 500+ AT/ Período: 6 horas diárias / Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109708.

PUBLICIDADE E PROPAGANDA

Empresa: privada / 109711- Sem.: 3º ao 7º/ Vagas: 1/ Asa Norte/ Bolsa: R$ 600+ AT/ Período: 6 horas diárias / Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículo para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br e no assunto coloque: 109711.

SECRETARIADO EXECUTIVO

Empresa: privada / 108520/ Sem: 1º ao 6º/ Vagas: 1/ Lago Sul/ Bolsa: 600+ AT/ Período: 06:30 às 12:30 / Conhec. exigidos: curricular/ Enviar currículos para: curriculos.iel@sistemafibra.org.br no assunto coloque 108520.