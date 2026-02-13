Quina, Lotofácil, Dupla Sena, Lotomania e Super Sete: resultados desta sexta

A Caixa Econômica Federal sorteia, na noite desta sexta-feira (13/02), cinco loterias: os concursos Quina 6953, a Lotofácil 3613, a Lotomania 2888, a Super Sete 811 e a Dupla Sena 2925.
Quina: R$ 1,9 milhões Lotofácil: R$ 1,8 milhão Lotomania: R$ 2,7 milhões Dupla Sena: R$17, milhões e R$ 60 mil Super Sete: R$ 2,1 milhões
07 - 22 - 35 - 58 - 63.
06 - 09 - 17 - 18 - 22 - 43 no primeiro sorteio; 01 - 11 - 27 - 40 - 45 - 47 no segundo sorteio
04 - 10 - 18 - 21 - 24 - 36 - 40 -43 - 44 - 51 - 59 - 65 - 67 - 76 - 80 - 82 - 83 - 87 - 93 - 97.
01 - 03 - 04 - 07 - 09 - 10 - 11 - 12 - 15 - 16 - 18 - 20 - 21 - 22 - 23
Coluna 1: 09 Coluna 2: 06 Coluna 3: 01 Coluna 4: 02 Coluna 5: 00 Coluna 6: 02 Coluna 7: 05