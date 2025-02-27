Elton John: revista elege as 50 melhores músicas do astro

A revista Rolling Stone, uma das maiores publicações internacionais de música e entretenimento, fez um levantamento sobre a obra do lendário pianista, cantor e compositor britânico Elton John sobre sua obra musical e definiu as 50 melhores músicas do artista.

Na lista, estão grandes clássicos que Elton John lançou no auge de sua carreira nos anos 1970, como Crocodile Rock, Philadelphia Freedom, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road e Your Song, bem como outros grandes sucessos que ele emplacou na década seguinte como Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny), I Guess That's Wny They Call It The Blues, I'm Still Standing e Mama Can't Buy You Love, além de colaborações icônicas com Kiki Dee, Leonard Cohen e Dua Lipa.

Algumas faixas clássicas de Elton John como Sacrifice, You Gotta Love Someone e Can You Feel The Love Tonight? não entraram na lista da revista norte-americana.

Confira:

50. Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) com Dua Lipa (2021)

49. My Quicksand (2013)

48. Original Sin (2001)

47. Postcards From Richard Nixon (2006)

46. I Feel Like a Bullet (In the Gun of Robert Ford) (1975)

45. All the Girls Love Alice (1973)

44. Teardrops com k.d. lang (1993)

43. Song for Guy (1978)

42. Skyline Pigeon (1969)

41. Oceans Away (2013)

40. Gone to Shiloh com Leon Russell (2010)

39. I’ve Seen the Saucers (1974)

38. Have Mercy on the Criminal (1973)

37. Crocodile Rock (1973)

36. Elderberry Wine (1972)

35. Hercules (1972)

34. Amoreena (1970)

33. My Father’s Gun (1970)

32. This Song Has No Title (1973)

31. Philadelphia Freedom (1975)

30. Honky Cat (1972)

29. Born to Lose com Leonard Cohen (1993)

28. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) (1973)

27. Take Me to the Pilot (1970)

26. Grey Seal (1973)

25. I’m Still Standing (1983)

24. Country Comfort (1970)

23. I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (1983)

22. Can You Feel the Love Tonight (1994)

21. Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny) (1982)

20. Mellow (1972)

19. Mama Can’t Buy You Love (1980)

18. Burn Down the Mission (1970)

17. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (1972)

16. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

15. Border Song (Holy Moses) (1970)

14. Rotten Peaches (1971)

13. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (1974)

12. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart com Kiki Dee (1976)

11. Bennie and the Jets (1973)

10. The Bitch Is Back (1974)

9. Madman Across the Water (1971)

8. Someone Saved My Life Tonight (1975)

7. Candle in the Wind (1973)

6. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (1973)

5. Your Song (1970)

4. Daniel (1973)

3. Levon (1971)

2. Tiny Dancer (1971)

1. Rocket Man (1972)

