Michael B. Jordan posta homenagem a Chadwick Boseman

O ator Michael B. Jordan quebrou o silêncio após a morte de Chadwick Boseman. O antagonista de Pantera Negra, escreveu nas redes sociais uma mensagem para o amigo que conhecia desde que tinha 16 anos. “Gostaria que tivéssemos mais tempo”, escreveu o ator três vezes durante um longo texto sobre a importância de Boseman para a própria trajetória.
Os dois se conheceram quando trabalharam na novela norte-americana All my children. Na época, Jordan tinha 16 anos e Boseman, 26. Os dois voltaram a contracenar em 2018, com o longa Pantera Negra que marcou a carreira de ambos, não só pela popularidade do longa, mas também por terem sido parte do primeiro elenco de maioria negra do cinema de super-heróis. O filme foi o primeiro da Marvel a ganhar o prêmio de Melhor elenco no Sindicato dos Atores (SAG) e concorrer ao Oscar de Melhor filme, levando quatro estatuetas para casa.
No texto que escreveu, Michael B. Jordan mencionou a importância que o eterno T'Challa teve para carreira dele desde o início, também sobre como o amigo está marcado na história o chamando de lenda e herói. Jordan também chama Boseman de irmão mais velho e encerra respondendo citação do personagem Eric Killmonger, vilão do Pantera Negra. “‘Este é o seu rei’, Sim. ele. é.” finaliza Jordan antes de desejar que Chadwick “descanse em poder”.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
A morte de Chadwick Boseman foi anunciada na madrugada do último sábado, com a informação de que o ator lutava há quatro anos contra um câncer no cólon que havia virado de estágio 3 para estágio 4 recentemente. Todos os papéis notáveis do ator foram interpretados dentro deste período de quatro anos que também tratava da doença. Boseman ainda tem um filme finalizado, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, marcado para 2020.