Michael B. Jordan posta homenagem a Chadwick Boseman

Michael postou seis fotos junto com o texto de homenagem - (foto: Michael B. Jordan/Instagram/Reprodução)

O ator Michael B. Jordan quebrou o silêncio após a morte de Chadwick Boseman. O antagonista de Pantera Negra, escreveu nas redes sociais uma mensagem para o amigo que conhecia desde que tinha 16 anos. “Gostaria que tivéssemos mais tempo”, escreveu o ator três vezes durante um longo texto sobre a importância de Boseman para a própria trajetória.

Os dois se conheceram quando trabalharam na novela norte-americana All my children. Na época, Jordan tinha 16 anos e Boseman, 26. Os dois voltaram a contracenar em 2018, com o longa Pantera Negra que marcou a carreira de ambos, não só pela popularidade do longa, mas também por terem sido parte do primeiro elenco de maioria negra do cinema de super-heróis. O filme foi o primeiro da Marvel a ganhar o prêmio de Melhor elenco no Sindicato dos Atores (SAG) e concorrer ao Oscar de Melhor filme, levando quatro estatuetas para casa.

No texto que escreveu, Michael B. Jordan mencionou a importância que o eterno T'Challa teve para carreira dele desde o início, também sobre como o amigo está marcado na história o chamando de lenda e herói. Jordan também chama Boseman de irmão mais velho e encerra respondendo citação do personagem Eric Killmonger, vilão do Pantera Negra. “‘Este é o seu rei’, Sim. ele. é.” finaliza Jordan antes de desejar que Chadwick “descanse em poder”.

A morte de Chadwick Boseman foi anunciada na madrugada do último sábado, com a informação de que o ator lutava há quatro anos contra um câncer no cólon que havia virado de estágio 3 para estágio 4 recentemente. Todos os papéis notáveis do ator foram interpretados dentro deste período de quatro anos que também tratava da doença. Boseman ainda tem um filme finalizado, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, marcado para 2020.

