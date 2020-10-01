Filho de Chrissy Teigen e John Legend morre após o parto

CB Correio Braziliense

(crédito: Twitter/Reprodução)

Chrissy Teigen, modelo e esposa de John Legend, confirmou, na madrugada desta quinta-feira (1º/10), nas redes sociais que o bebê que o casal esperava morreu pouco tempo depois de nascer. Com imagens tristes, entre elas uma em que o neném natimorto está no colo da mãe, Chrissy escreveu: “Estamos chocados e com o tipo de dor profunda de que você só ouve falar, o tipo de dor que nunca sentimos antes”.

No texto, Chrissy explica que ela e John Legend tinham escolhido o nome para a criança: Jack. “Nunca decidimos sobre os nomes de nossos bebês até o último momento possível após o nascimento, pouco antes de sairmos do hospital. Mas nós, por algum motivo, começamos a chamar esse carinha na minha barriga de Jack. Então ele sempre será Jack para nós”, explicou a influencer.



A modelo teve intensos sangramentos durante o mês de setembro que dificultaram o desenvolvimento do filho. Para tentar resolver o problema, os médicos fizeram algumas transfusões de sangue, mas o bebê não resistiu. A artista estava na metade da gestação.



O casal tem dois filhos: Luna, de 4 anos, e Miles, 2. “Somos muito gratos pela vida que temos, por nossos bebês maravilhosos Luna e Miles, por todas as coisas incríveis que pudemos experimentar”, postou Teigen. “Neste mais escuro dos dias, vamos chorar, vamos chorar muito. Mas vamos nos abraçar e amar com mais força e superar isso”, concluiu.

