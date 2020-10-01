Filho de Chrissy Teigen e John Legend morre após o parto

Chrissy Teigen, modelo e esposa de John Legend, confirmou, na madrugada desta quinta-feira (1º/10), nas redes sociais que o bebê que o casal esperava morreu pouco tempo depois de nascer. Com imagens tristes, entre elas uma em que o neném natimorto está no colo da mãe, Chrissy escreveu: “Estamos chocados e com o tipo de dor profunda de que você só ouve falar, o tipo de dor que nunca sentimos antes”.
No texto, Chrissy explica que ela e John Legend tinham escolhido o nome para a criança: Jack. “Nunca decidimos sobre os nomes de nossos bebês até o último momento possível após o nascimento, pouco antes de sairmos do hospital. Mas nós, por algum motivo, começamos a chamar esse carinha na minha barriga de Jack. Então ele sempre será Jack para nós”, explicou a influencer.
A modelo teve intensos sangramentos durante o mês de setembro que dificultaram o desenvolvimento do filho. Para tentar resolver o problema, os médicos fizeram algumas transfusões de sangue, mas o bebê não resistiu. A artista estava na metade da gestação.
O casal tem dois filhos: Luna, de 4 anos, e Miles, 2. “Somos muito gratos pela vida que temos, por nossos bebês maravilhosos Luna e Miles, por todas as coisas incríveis que pudemos experimentar”, postou Teigen. “Neste mais escuro dos dias, vamos chorar, vamos chorar muito. Mas vamos nos abraçar e amar com mais força e superar isso”, concluiu.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.So he will always be Jack to us.Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.