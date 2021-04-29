BBMA 2021: lista para a premiação teve anúncio nesta quinta (29/4)

CB Correio Braziliense

Foi divulgada na tarde desta quinta-feira (29/4), a lista de indicados para o Billboard Music Awards (BBMA); premiação musical estadunidense com critério de popularidade. Ao todo são 113 artistas finalistas, que vão da banda de rock clássico AC/DC ao rapper Young Thug. Com 16 indicações, The Weeknd é o grande destaque da premiação musical, que ocorre em 23 de maio.

Com curadoria feita pelo portal e o MRC Data, empresa de monitoria de dados, a seleção foi feita com base nas principais interações dos fãs com as músicas, incluindo vendas de álbuns e canções digitais, streaming, execução (airplay) de rádio e engajamento social. A live para a divulgação dos nomes, transmitida pelo canal do YouTube oficial do prêmio, contou com as anfitriãs Zuri Hall e LaLa Milan e com a participação de Anitta — além de Finneas and Maggie Baird, Jay Pharoah, Jon Batiste, Luis Fonsi, Swizz Beatz e Timbaland:

A partir da revelação da lista, o site da Billboard destacou também alguns artistas que concorrem ao prêmio: The Weeknd pelas 16 indicações; Taylor Swift, como indicada a melhor artista pela sétima vez, tem outras três indicações no prêmio; Pop Smoke recebeu 10 indicações e Juice WRLD, sete; Miley Cyrus e Machine Gun Kelly se destacam pela nomeação na categoria Melhor álbum de rock, sendo a primeira uma cantora pop, e o segundo um artista do hip hop.

Outros nomes são o do porto riquenho Bad Bunny — com três álbuns indicados a Melhor álbum latino; a cantora country Gabby Barrett — que lidera as indicações como artista feminina; os grupos de K-pop BTS e Elevation Worship — como grupos ou duos mais indicados; e, por fim, Drake, Taylor Swift e Justin Bieber — que formam o top 3 artistas mais premiados da história do BBMA com 27, 23 e 20 prêmios, respectivamente.

Confira a lista



Top artist (Melhor artista)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist (Melhor novo artista)

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina)

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group (Melhor duo ou grupo)

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist (Melhor artista do hanking 200 da Billboard)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist (Melhor artista dos 100 mais 'quentes')

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist (Melhor artista de canções de streaming)

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist (Melhor artista em vendas de canções)

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist (Melhor artista com canções na rádio)

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Melhor artista em redes sociais e no streaming - por voto popular)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist (Melhor artista de R&B)

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino de R&B)

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina de R&B)

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist (Melhor artista de rap)

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino de rap)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina de rap)

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist (Melhor artista de country)

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino de country)

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina de country)

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group (Melhor grupo ou dupla de country)

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist (Melhor artista de rock)

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist (Melhor artista latino ou latina)

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist (Melhor artista latino masculino)

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist (Melhor artista latina feminina)

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group (Melhor duo ou grupo latino)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist (Melhor artista de dance ou eletrônica)

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist (Melhor artista cristão ou cristã)

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist (Melhor artista gospel)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

PRÊMIO PARA ÁLBUNS

Top Billboard 200 Album (Melhor álbum do top 200 da Billboard)

Juice WRLD - Legends never die

Lil Baby - My turn

Pop Smoke - Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon

Taylor Swift - folklore

The Weeknd - After hours

Top R&B Album (Melhor álbum de R&B)

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Slime & B

Doja Cat - Hot pink

Kehlani - It was good until it wasn’t

The Weeknd - After hours

Top Rap Album (Melhor álbum de rap)

DaBaby - Blame it on the baby

Juice WRLD - Legends never die

Lil Baby - My turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal atake

Pop Smoke - Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon

Top Country Album (Melhor álbum de country)

Gabby Barrett - Goldmine

Sam Hunt - Southside

Chris Stapleton - Starting over

Carrie Underwood - My gift

Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: the double album

Top Rock Album (Melhor álbum de rock)

AC/DC - Power up

Miley Cyrus - Plastic hearts

Glass Animals - Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to my downfall

Bruce Springsteen - Letter to you

Top Latin Album (Melhor álbum latino)

Anuel AA - Emmanuel

Bad Bunny - El último tour del mundo

Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

J Balvin - Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album (Melhor álbum de dance e eletrônica)

DJ Snake - Carte blanche

Gryffin - Gravity

Kygo - Golden hour

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Kylie Minogue - Disco

Top Christian Album (Melhor álbum cristão)

Bethel Music - Peace

Elevation Worship - Grave into gardens

Carrie Underwood - My gift

We The Kingdom - Holy water

Zach Williams - Rescue story

Top Gospel Album (Melhor álbum gospel)

Koryn Hawthorne - I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music - Maverick city Vol. 3 part 1

Maverick City Music - Maverick city Vol. 3 part 2

Kierra Sheard - Kierra

PRÊMIOS PARA CANÇÕES

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar (Melhor canção das 100 top 'quentes' apresentado pela Rockstar)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR

The Weeknd - Blinding lights

Top Streaming Song (Melhor canção de streaming)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR

Future ft. Drake - Life is good

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN

The Weeknd - Blinding lights

Top Selling Song (Melhor canção em vendas)

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope

BTS - Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage

The Weeknd - Blinding lights

Top Radio Song (Melhor canção de rádio)

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy

Dua Lipa - Don’t start now

Harry Styles - Adore you

The Weeknd - Blinding lights

Top Collaboration (Melhor colaboração entre artistas - por voto popular)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN

Top R&B Song (Melhor canção de R&B)

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. - B.S.

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - Intentions

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy

Doja Cat - Say so

The Weeknd - Blinding lights

Top Rap Song (Melhor canção de rap)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage

Top Country Song (Melhor canção de country)

Jason Aldean - Got what I got

Gabby Barrett - I hope

Lee Brice - One of them girls

Morgan Wallen - Chasin’ you

Morgan Wallen - More than my hometown

Top Rock Song (Melhor canção de rock)

AJR - Bang!

All Time Low ft. blackbear - Monsters

Glass Animals - Heat waves

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - My ex’s best friend

twenty one pilots - Level of concern

Top Latin Song (Melhor canção latina)

Bad Bunny - Yo perreo sola

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dákiti

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin - RITMO (bad boys for life)

Maluma & The Weeknd - Hawái

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers - Caramelo

Top Dance/Electronic Song (Melhor canção de dance ou eletrônica)

Lady Gaga - Stupid love

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain on me

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek remix)

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee - ily (i love you baby)

Topic & A7S - Breaking me

Top Christian Song (Melhor canção cristã)

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake - Graves into gardens

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly - TOGETHER

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship - The blessing (live)

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson - Famous for (I believe)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton - There was Jesus

Top Gospel Song (Melhor canção gospel)

Koryn Hawthorne - Speak to me

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - Movin’ on

Marvin Sapp - Thank you for it all

Tye Tribbett - We gon’ be alright

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott - Wash us in the blood