BBMA 2021: lista para a premiação teve anúncio nesta quinta (29/4)

Foi divulgada na tarde desta quinta-feira (29/4), a lista de indicados para o Billboard Music Awards (BBMA); premiação musical estadunidense com critério de popularidade. Ao todo são 113 artistas finalistas, que vão da banda de rock clássico AC/DC ao rapper Young Thug. Com 16 indicações, The Weeknd é o grande destaque da premiação musical, que ocorre em 23 de maio.
Com curadoria feita pelo portal e o MRC Data, empresa de monitoria de dados, a seleção foi feita com base nas principais interações dos fãs com as músicas, incluindo vendas de álbuns e canções digitais, streaming, execução (airplay) de rádio e engajamento social. A live para a divulgação dos nomes, transmitida pelo canal do YouTube oficial do prêmio, contou com as anfitriãs Zuri Hall e LaLa Milan e com a participação de Anitta — além de Finneas and Maggie Baird, Jay Pharoah, Jon Batiste, Luis Fonsi, Swizz Beatz e Timbaland:
A partir da revelação da lista, o site da Billboard destacou também alguns artistas que concorrem ao prêmio: The Weeknd pelas 16 indicações; Taylor Swift, como indicada a melhor artista pela sétima vez, tem outras três indicações no prêmio; Pop Smoke recebeu 10 indicações e Juice WRLD, sete; Miley Cyrus e Machine Gun Kelly se destacam pela nomeação na categoria Melhor álbum de rock, sendo a primeira uma cantora pop, e o segundo um artista do hip hop.
Outros nomes são o do porto riquenho Bad Bunny — com três álbuns indicados a Melhor álbum latino; a cantora country Gabby Barrett — que lidera as indicações como artista feminina; os grupos de K-pop BTS e Elevation Worship — como grupos ou duos mais indicados; e, por fim, Drake, Taylor Swift e Justin Bieber — que formam o top 3 artistas mais premiados da história do BBMA com 27, 23 e 20 prêmios, respectivamente.
Confira a lista
Top artist (Melhor artista)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist (Melhor novo artista)
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina)
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group (Melhor duo ou grupo)
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist (Melhor artista do hanking 200 da Billboard)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist (Melhor artista dos 100 mais 'quentes')
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist (Melhor artista de canções de streaming)
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist (Melhor artista em vendas de canções)
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist (Melhor artista com canções na rádio)
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Melhor artista em redes sociais e no streaming - por voto popular)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist (Melhor artista de R&B)
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino de R&B)
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina de R&B)
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist (Melhor artista de rap)
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino de rap)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina de rap)
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist (Melhor artista de country)
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist (Melhor artista masculino de country)
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist (Melhor artista feminina de country)
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group (Melhor grupo ou dupla de country)
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist (Melhor artista de rock)
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist (Melhor artista latino ou latina)
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist (Melhor artista latino masculino)
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist (Melhor artista latina feminina)
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group (Melhor duo ou grupo latino)
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist (Melhor artista de dance ou eletrônica)
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist (Melhor artista cristão ou cristã)
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist (Melhor artista gospel)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
PRÊMIO PARA ÁLBUNS
Top Billboard 200 Album (Melhor álbum do top 200 da Billboard)
Juice WRLD - Legends never die
Lil Baby - My turn
Pop Smoke - Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon
Taylor Swift - folklore
The Weeknd - After hours
Top R&B Album (Melhor álbum de R&B)
Jhené Aiko - Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Slime & B
Doja Cat - Hot pink
Kehlani - It was good until it wasn’t
The Weeknd - After hours
Top Rap Album (Melhor álbum de rap)
DaBaby - Blame it on the baby
Juice WRLD - Legends never die
Lil Baby - My turn
Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal atake
Pop Smoke - Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon
Top Country Album (Melhor álbum de country)
Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
Sam Hunt - Southside
Chris Stapleton - Starting over
Carrie Underwood - My gift
Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: the double album
Top Rock Album (Melhor álbum de rock)
AC/DC - Power up
Miley Cyrus - Plastic hearts
Glass Animals - Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to my downfall
Bruce Springsteen - Letter to you
Top Latin Album (Melhor álbum latino)
Anuel AA - Emmanuel
Bad Bunny - El último tour del mundo
Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
J Balvin - Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album (Melhor álbum de dance e eletrônica)
DJ Snake - Carte blanche
Gryffin - Gravity
Kygo - Golden hour
Lady Gaga - Chromatica
Kylie Minogue - Disco
Top Christian Album (Melhor álbum cristão)
Bethel Music - Peace
Elevation Worship - Grave into gardens
Carrie Underwood - My gift
We The Kingdom - Holy water
Zach Williams - Rescue story
Top Gospel Album (Melhor álbum gospel)
Koryn Hawthorne - I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music - Maverick city Vol. 3 part 1
Maverick City Music - Maverick city Vol. 3 part 2
Kierra Sheard - Kierra
PRÊMIOS PARA CANÇÕES
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar (Melhor canção das 100 top 'quentes' apresentado pela Rockstar)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
The Weeknd - Blinding lights
Top Streaming Song (Melhor canção de streaming)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
Future ft. Drake - Life is good
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN
The Weeknd - Blinding lights
Top Selling Song (Melhor canção em vendas)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope
BTS - Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
Megan Thee Stallion - Savage
The Weeknd - Blinding lights
Top Radio Song (Melhor canção de rádio)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy
Dua Lipa - Don’t start now
Harry Styles - Adore you
The Weeknd - Blinding lights
Top Collaboration (Melhor colaboração entre artistas - por voto popular)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN
Top R&B Song (Melhor canção de R&B)
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. - B.S.
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - Intentions
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go crazy
Doja Cat - Say so
The Weeknd - Blinding lights
Top Rap Song (Melhor canção de rap)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne - WHATS POPPIN
Megan Thee Stallion - Savage
Top Country Song (Melhor canção de country)
Jason Aldean - Got what I got
Gabby Barrett - I hope
Lee Brice - One of them girls
Morgan Wallen - Chasin’ you
Morgan Wallen - More than my hometown
Top Rock Song (Melhor canção de rock)
AJR - Bang!
All Time Low ft. blackbear - Monsters
Glass Animals - Heat waves
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - My ex’s best friend
twenty one pilots - Level of concern
Top Latin Song (Melhor canção latina)
Bad Bunny - Yo perreo sola
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dákiti
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin - RITMO (bad boys for life)
Maluma & The Weeknd - Hawái
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers - Caramelo
Top Dance/Electronic Song (Melhor canção de dance ou eletrônica)
Lady Gaga - Stupid love
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain on me
SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek remix)
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee - ily (i love you baby)
Topic & A7S - Breaking me
Top Christian Song (Melhor canção cristã)
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake - Graves into gardens
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly - TOGETHER
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship - The blessing (live)
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson - Famous for (I believe)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton - There was Jesus
Top Gospel Song (Melhor canção gospel)
Koryn Hawthorne - Speak to me
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - Movin’ on
Marvin Sapp - Thank you for it all
Tye Tribbett - We gon’ be alright
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott - Wash us in the blood