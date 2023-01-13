Famosos lamentam morte de Lisa Presley: "Esteja em paz nos braços do pai"

Famosos usaram as redes sociais para lamentar a morte da filha do Rei do Rock, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley. Ela não resistiu a uma parada cardíaca na manhã de quinta-feira (12/1), e faleceu aos 54 anos, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Lisa deixa a mãe, Priscila Presley, e três filhas.
Por meio do perfil oficial no Instagram, o ator John Travolta disse estar sentido com a perda da filha de Elvis Presley.
O casal Rita Wilson e Tom Hanls também lamentou a morte de Lisa Presley.
Ver essa foto no Instagram
O cantor Billy Idol relatou que Lisa Presley era uma pessoa "muito adorável".
Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023
Confira o relato de outras celebridades:
- Leann Rimes Cibrian
lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023
- Leah Remini
I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023
Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.
May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.
Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH
Newsletter
Assine a newsletter do Correio Braziliense. E fique bem informado sobre as principais notícias do dia, no começo da manhã. Clique aqui.
Cobertura do Correio Braziliense
Quer ficar por dentro sobre as principais notícias do Brasil e do mundo? Siga o Correio Braziliense nas redes sociais. Estamos no Twitter, no Facebook, no Instagram, no TikTok e no YouTube. Acompanhe!
Saiba Mais