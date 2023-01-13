OBTUÁRIO

Famosos lamentam morte de Lisa Presley: "Esteja em paz nos braços do pai"

Filha única do Rei do Rock, Elvis Presley, Lisa teve uma parada cardíaca na manhã de quinta-feira

CB
Correio Braziliense
postado em 13/01/2023 09:40
(crédito: EDUARDO MUNOZ)
(crédito: EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Famosos usaram as redes sociais para lamentar a morte da filha do Rei do Rock, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley. Ela não resistiu a uma parada cardíaca na manhã de quinta-feira (12/1), e faleceu aos 54 anos, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Lisa deixa a mãe, Priscila Presley, e três filhas. 

Por meio do perfil oficial no Instagram, o ator John Travolta disse estar sentido com a perda da filha de Elvis Presley. 

O casal Rita Wilson e Tom Hanls também lamentou a morte de Lisa Presley. 

 
 
 
Ver essa foto no Instagram
 
 
 

Uma publicação compartilhada por Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)

O cantor Billy Idol relatou que Lisa Presley era uma pessoa "muito adorável". 

Confira o relato de outras celebridades: 

  • Leann Rimes Cibrian

  • Leah Remini

Newsletter

Assine a newsletter do Correio Braziliense. E fique bem informado sobre as principais notícias do dia, no começo da manhã. Clique aqui.

Cobertura do Correio Braziliense

Quer ficar por dentro sobre as principais notícias do Brasil e do mundo? Siga o Correio Braziliense nas redes sociais. Estamos no Twitter, no Facebook, no Instagram, no TikTok e no YouTube. Acompanhe!

Saiba Mais

Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor. As mensagens estão sujeitas a moderação prévia antes da publicação

CONTINUE LENDO SOBRE