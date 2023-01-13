Famosos lamentam morte de Lisa Presley: "Esteja em paz nos braços do pai"

CB Correio Braziliense

(crédito: EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Famosos usaram as redes sociais para lamentar a morte da filha do Rei do Rock, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley. Ela não resistiu a uma parada cardíaca na manhã de quinta-feira (12/1), e faleceu aos 54 anos, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Lisa deixa a mãe, Priscila Presley, e três filhas.

Por meio do perfil oficial no Instagram, o ator John Travolta disse estar sentido com a perda da filha de Elvis Presley.

O casal Rita Wilson e Tom Hanls também lamentou a morte de Lisa Presley.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)

O cantor Billy Idol relatou que Lisa Presley era uma pessoa "muito adorável".

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

Confira o relato de outras celebridades:

Leann Rimes Cibrian

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

Leah Remini

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

