MTV adia data do VMA de 2024 - (crédito: TMJBrazil)

A MTV alterou a data do VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) deste ano, de 10 de setembro (terça-feira) para 11 de setembro (quarta-feira), para evitar conflitos com o debate presidencial dos EUA, agendado entre a atual vice-presidente do país Kamila Harris e o ex-presidente Donald Trump.

O problema com o debate seria uma questão de imagem para a MTV, que desde a eleição de Bill Clinton em 1992 tem promovido o aumento da participação eleitoral e do engajamento cívico. Além disso, o intenso interesse público no debate entre Donald Trump e Kamila Harris poderia sobrecarregar completamente o VMA.

Os primeiros artistas confirmados para se apresentar na premiação são Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla e Rauw Alejandro. Camila Cabello se apresentará pela terceira vez no VMA,  enquanto os outros artistas estarão fazendo sua estreia. A cantora e atriz Sabrina Carpenter já se apresentou no pré-show do ano passado com um mash-up de “Feather” e “Nonsense“.

O VMA será transmitido ao vivo da UBS Arena em Nova York na quarta-feira, 11 de setembro, às 21:00 – quinta-feira, 12 de setembro de 2024 às 00:00. Esta será a primeira vez que o evento será realizado no emblemático dia 11 de setembro desde os ataques terroristas de 2001. A MTV apoiará novamente a 9/11 Day, uma organização sem fins lucrativos que organiza o Dia Nacional de Serviço e Lembrança de 11 de setembro, que apoia as famílias das vítimas dos ataques.

Considerado um dos eventos mais aguardados no setor musical, o VMA é evidenciado não apenas pelos prêmios, mas também pelas apresentações ao vivo e momentos marcantes que frequentemente provocam grande impacto na imprensa uma noite dedicada aos maiores videoclipes do ano, com apresentações e homenagens especiais.

Confira a lista oficial de indicados:

  • Clipe do ano
    Ariana Grande     — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
    Billie Eilish — “LUNCH
    Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red
    Eminem — “Houdini
    SZA — “Snooze
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight
  • Artista do ano
    Ariana Grande
    Bad Bunny
    Eminem
    Sabrina Carpenter
    SZA
    Taylor Swift
  • Música do ano
    Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
    Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me
    Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us
    Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight
    Teddy Swims — “Lose Control
  • Artista revelação
    Benson Boone
    Chappell Roan
    Gracie Abrams
    Shaboozey
    Teddy Swims
    Tyla
  • Melhor MTV push
    August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes
    September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum
    October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars
    November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU
    December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama
    January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones
    February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control
    March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova
    April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa
    May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess
    June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY
    July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun
  • Melhor feat
    Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy
    GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be
    Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones
    Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven
    Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight
  • Melhor clipe pop
    Camila Cabello
    Dua Lipa
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Sabrina Carpenter
    Tate McRae
    Taylor Swift
  • Melhor clipe de hip-hop
    Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy
    Eminem — “Houdini
    GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”
    Gunna — “fukumean
    Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA
    Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N
  • Melhor clipe de R&B
    Alicia Keys — “Lifeline
    Muni Long — “Made For Me
    SZA — “Snooze
    Tyla — “Water
    USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good
    Victoria Monét — “On My Mama
  • Melhor clipe alternativo
    Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things
    Bleachers — “Tiny Moves
    Hozier — “Too Sweet
    Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed
    Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire
    Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)
  • Melhor clipe de rock
    Bon Jovi — “Legendary
    Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove
    Green Day — “Dilemma
    Kings of Leon — “Mustang
    Lenny Kravitz — “Human
    U2 — “Atomic City
  • Melhor clipe latino
    Anitta — “Mil Veces
    Bad Bunny — “MONACO”
    KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN
    Myke Towers — “LALA
    Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO
    Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky
    Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería
  • Melhor clipe Afrobeat
    Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song
    Burna Boy — “City Boys
    Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational
    Tems — “Love Me JeJe
    Tyla — “Water
    USHER, Pheelz — “Ruin
  • Melhor clipe de K-Pop
    Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven
    LISA — “Rockstar
    NCT Dream — “Smoothie
    NewJeans — “Super Shy
    Stray Kids — “LALALALA
    TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu
  • Melhor clipe de manifesto
    Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew
    Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”
    Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove
    Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me
    RAYE — “Genesis.”
    Tyler Childers — “In Your Love
  • Melhor direção
    Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer
    Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
    Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee
    Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
    Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift
  • Melhor fotografia
    Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
    Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
    Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
    Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller
    Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
  • Melhor edição
    Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul
    Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
    Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel
    LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler
    Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes
  • Melhor coreografia
    Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley
    Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
    LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
    Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
    Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
    Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
  • Melhores efeitos visuais
    Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis
    Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
    Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
    Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic
    Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament
  • Melhor direção de arte
    Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow
    LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
    Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter
    Olivia Rodrigo — “bad idea right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
    Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

