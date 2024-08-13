MTV adia data do VMA de 2024 - (crédito: TMJBrazil)

A MTV alterou a data do VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) deste ano, de 10 de setembro (terça-feira) para 11 de setembro (quarta-feira), para evitar conflitos com o debate presidencial dos EUA, agendado entre a atual vice-presidente do país Kamila Harris e o ex-presidente Donald Trump.

O problema com o debate seria uma questão de imagem para a MTV, que desde a eleição de Bill Clinton em 1992 tem promovido o aumento da participação eleitoral e do engajamento cívico. Além disso, o intenso interesse público no debate entre Donald Trump e Kamila Harris poderia sobrecarregar completamente o VMA.

Os primeiros artistas confirmados para se apresentar na premiação são Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla e Rauw Alejandro. Camila Cabello se apresentará pela terceira vez no VMA, enquanto os outros artistas estarão fazendo sua estreia. A cantora e atriz Sabrina Carpenter já se apresentou no pré-show do ano passado com um mash-up de “Feather” e “Nonsense“.

O VMA será transmitido ao vivo da UBS Arena em Nova York na quarta-feira, 11 de setembro, às 21:00 – quinta-feira, 12 de setembro de 2024 às 00:00. Esta será a primeira vez que o evento será realizado no emblemático dia 11 de setembro desde os ataques terroristas de 2001. A MTV apoiará novamente a 9/11 Day, uma organização sem fins lucrativos que organiza o Dia Nacional de Serviço e Lembrança de 11 de setembro, que apoia as famílias das vítimas dos ataques.

Considerado um dos eventos mais aguardados no setor musical, o VMA é evidenciado não apenas pelos prêmios, mas também pelas apresentações ao vivo e momentos marcantes que frequentemente provocam grande impacto na imprensa uma noite dedicada aos maiores videoclipes do ano, com apresentações e homenagens especiais.

Confira a lista oficial de indicados:

Clipe do ano

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Billie Eilish — “LUNCH”

Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem — “Houdini”

SZA — “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”

September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”

October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”

November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU”

December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”

February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”

April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”

May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY”

July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”

Eminem — “Houdini”

GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna — “fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N”

Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”

Muni Long — “Made For Me”

SZA — “Snooze”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Hozier — “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”

Bon Jovi — “Legendary”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day — “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon — “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz — “Human”

U2 — “Atomic City”

Anitta — “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny — “MONACO”

KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”

Myke Towers — “LALA”

Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy — “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Pheelz — “Ruin”

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

LISA — “Rockstar”

NCT Dream — “Smoothie”

NewJeans — “Super Shy”

Stray Kids — “LALALALA”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu”

Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”

RAYE — “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel

LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament

Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow

LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo — “bad idea right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — "Fortnight" — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman