MTV adia data do VMA de 2024

A MTV alterou a data do VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) deste ano, de 10 de setembro (terça-feira) para 11 de setembro (quarta-feira), para evitar conflitos com o debate presidencial dos EUA, agendado entre a atual vice-presidente do país Kamila Harris e o ex-presidente Donald Trump.
O problema com o debate seria uma questão de imagem para a MTV, que desde a eleição de Bill Clinton em 1992 tem promovido o aumento da participação eleitoral e do engajamento cívico. Além disso, o intenso interesse público no debate entre Donald Trump e Kamila Harris poderia sobrecarregar completamente o VMA.
Os primeiros artistas confirmados para se apresentar na premiação são Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla e Rauw Alejandro. Camila Cabello se apresentará pela terceira vez no VMA, enquanto os outros artistas estarão fazendo sua estreia. A cantora e atriz Sabrina Carpenter já se apresentou no pré-show do ano passado com um mash-up de “Feather” e “Nonsense“.
O VMA será transmitido ao vivo da UBS Arena em Nova York na quarta-feira, 11 de setembro, às 21:00 – quinta-feira, 12 de setembro de 2024 às 00:00. Esta será a primeira vez que o evento será realizado no emblemático dia 11 de setembro desde os ataques terroristas de 2001. A MTV apoiará novamente a 9/11 Day, uma organização sem fins lucrativos que organiza o Dia Nacional de Serviço e Lembrança de 11 de setembro, que apoia as famílias das vítimas dos ataques.
Considerado um dos eventos mais aguardados no setor musical, o VMA é evidenciado não apenas pelos prêmios, mas também pelas apresentações ao vivo e momentos marcantes que frequentemente provocam grande impacto na imprensa uma noite dedicada aos maiores videoclipes do ano, com apresentações e homenagens especiais.
Confira a lista oficial de indicados:
- Clipe do ano
Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Billie Eilish — “LUNCH”
Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”
Eminem — “Houdini”
SZA — “Snooze”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
- Artista do ano
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
- Música do ano
Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
- Artista revelação
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
- Melhor MTV push
August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”
September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”
October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”
November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU”
December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”
February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”
April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”
May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY”
July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”
- Melhor feat
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
- Melhor clipe pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
- Melhor clipe de hip-hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”
Eminem — “Houdini”
GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”
Gunna — “fukumean”
Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N”
- Melhor clipe de R&B
Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”
Muni Long — “Made For Me”
SZA — “Snooze”
Tyla — “Water”
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”
Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
- Melhor clipe alternativo
Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”
Hozier — “Too Sweet”
Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”
Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”
- Melhor clipe de rock
Bon Jovi — “Legendary”
Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Green Day — “Dilemma”
Kings of Leon — “Mustang”
Lenny Kravitz — “Human”
U2 — “Atomic City”
- Melhor clipe latino
Anitta — “Mil Veces”
Bad Bunny — “MONACO”
KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
Myke Towers — “LALA”
Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO”
Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”
Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”
- Melhor clipe Afrobeat
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”
Burna Boy — “City Boys”
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”
Tems — “Love Me JeJe”
Tyla — “Water”
USHER, Pheelz — “Ruin”
- Melhor clipe de K-Pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”
LISA — “Rockstar”
NCT Dream — “Smoothie”
NewJeans — “Super Shy”
Stray Kids — “LALALALA”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu”
- Melhor clipe de manifesto
Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”
Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”
RAYE — “Genesis.”
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
- Melhor direção
Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift
- Melhor fotografia
Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
- Melhor edição
Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel
LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes
- Melhor coreografia
Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
- Melhores efeitos visuais
Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament
- Melhor direção de arte
Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo — “bad idea right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
