ROCK

VMA 2024: Saiba quem vai se apresentar na premiação da MTV

A premiação acontece no dia 11 de setembro e será transmitido pela emissora e pela Pluto TV Brasil.

Início Diversão e Arte
VMA 2024: Saiba quem vai se apresentar na premiação da MTV - (crédito: TMJBrazil)
VMA 2024: Saiba quem vai se apresentar na premiação da MTV - (crédito: TMJBrazil)

A MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) divulgou nesta terça-feira, 27, de quem performará no evento este ano.

O VMA 2024 promete ser uma noite memorável, com performances impressionantes e uma lista de indicados que destaca o melhor da música e dos videoclipes do último ano. Anitta, uma das cantoras brasileiras mais renomadas no cenário global, está confirmada para uma grande performance no palco do VMA 2024. A cantora trará um medley – performance musical que combina várias músicas ou partes de músicas em uma única apresentação contínua de seus maiores sucessos, incluindo “Savage Funk” e “Alegria”, além da estreia mundial de “Paradise”, sua nova colaboração com DJ Khaled e Fat Joe.

A premiação será realizada no dia 11 de setembro e será transmitida pela MTV e pela Pluto TV Brasil.

Confira a publiação feita pela MTV no ‘X‘:

Saiba que mais estará no palco do VMA 2024

Além de Anitta, o evento contará com apresentações de outros grandes nomes da música, como Shawn Mendes, Karol G e LL Cool J.

Confira a Lista de Indicados ao VMA 2024

Os indicados ao VMA 2024 representam uma diversidade de gêneros e estilos, refletindo a variedade do cenário musical atual.

Videoclipe do Ano:

  • Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
  • Billie Eilish — “Lunch
  • Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red
  • Eminem — “Houdini
  • SZA — “Snooze
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight

Artista do Ano:

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Música do Ano:

  • Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em
  • Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me
  • Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims — “Lose Control

Artista Revelação:

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla

Melhor MTV Push

  • August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”;
  • September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”;
  • October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”;
  • November 2023: Coco Jones — “Icu”;
  • December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”;
  • January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”;
  • February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”;
  • March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”;
  • April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”;
  • May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”;
  • June 2024: Le Sserafim — “Easy”;
  • July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”.

Melhor Colaboração

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red e Sza — “Rich Baby Daddy”;
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”;
  • Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”;
  • Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”;
  • Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”;
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”.

Melhor Pop

  • Camila Cabello;
  • Dua Lipa;
  • Olivia Rodrigo;
  • Sabrina Carpenter;
  • Tate McRae;
  • Taylor Swift.

Melhor Hip-hop

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”;
  • Eminem — “Houdini”;
  • GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”;
  • Gunna — “Fukumean”;
  • Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa”;
  • Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “Fe!N”.

Melhor clipe de R&B

  • Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”
  • Muni Long — “Made For Me”
  • SZA — “Snooze”
  • Tyla — “Water”
  • USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”
  • Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Melhor Alternativo

  • Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”;
  • Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”;
  • Hozier — “Too Sweet”;
  • Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”;
  • Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”;
  • Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”.

Melhor Rock

  • Bon Jovi — “Legendary”;
  • Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”;
  • Green Day — “Dilemma”;
  • Kings of Leon — “Mustang”;
  • Lenny Kravitz — “Human”;
  • U2 — “Atomic City”.

Melhor Latino

  • Anitta — “Mil Veces”;
  • Bad Bunny — “Monaco”;
  • KAROL G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”;
  • Myke Towers — “Lala”;
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta — “Bellakeo”;
  • Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”;
  • Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”.

Melhores Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”;
  • Burna Boy — “City Boys”;
  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”;
  • Tems — “Love Me JeJe”;
  • Tyla — “Water”;
  • Usher, Pheelz — “Ruin”;

Melhor K-Pop

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”;
  • LISA — “Rockstar”;
  • NCT Dream — “Smoothie”;
  • NewJeans — “Super Shy”;
  • Stray Kids — “Lalalala”;
  • Tomorrow X Together — “Deja vu”.

Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)

  • Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”
  • Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”
  • Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”
  • RAYE — “Genesis.”
  • Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Melhor Direção

  • Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer;
  • Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley;
  • Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee;
  • Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.;
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali;
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift.

Melhor Cinematografia

  • Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov;
  • Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman;
  • Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko;
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller;
  • Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve;
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto.

Melhor Edição

  • Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul;
  • Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert;
  • Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel;
  • LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler;
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla;
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes.

Melhor Coreografia

  • Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley;
  • Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna;
  • LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead;
  • Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos;
  • Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead;
  • Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof.

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis;
  • Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post;
  • Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas;
  • Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic;
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson;
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament.

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow;
  • LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian;
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter;
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins;
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins;
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman.

Vale destacar que Taylor Swift, lidera em várias categorias, e Megan Thee Stallion, que também aparece em diversas indicações.

O VMA 2024 não será apenas uma celebração da música popular, mas também um palco para a diversidade e inovação no setor audiovisual. As performances e clipes indicados demonstram a amplitude de estilos e culturas que moldam a música hoje. Com grandes expectativas, o VMA 2024 promete ser um evento inesquecível e cheio de surpresas.

Prepare-se para uma noite de glamour, performances icônicas e, claro, muitos prêmios. Fique ligado para conferir quem levará para casa os cobiçados astronautas de prata!

Fernanda Frühauf – Supervisionada por Marcelo Assis

Gostou da matéria? Escolha como acompanhar as principais notícias do Correio:
Ícone do whatsapp
Ícone do telegram

Dê a sua opinião! O Correio tem um espaço na edição impressa para publicar a opinião dos leitores pelo e-mail sredat.df@dabr.com.br

Foto de perfil do autor(a) Fernanda Frühauf
Fernanda Frühauf
postado em 27/08/2024 12:22
x