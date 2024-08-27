VMA 2024: Saiba quem vai se apresentar na premiação da MTV

A MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) divulgou nesta terça-feira, 27, de quem performará no evento este ano.
O VMA 2024 promete ser uma noite memorável, com performances impressionantes e uma lista de indicados que destaca o melhor da música e dos videoclipes do último ano. Anitta, uma das cantoras brasileiras mais renomadas no cenário global, está confirmada para uma grande performance no palco do VMA 2024. A cantora trará um medley – performance musical que combina várias músicas ou partes de músicas em uma única apresentação contínua de seus maiores sucessos, incluindo “Savage Funk” e “Alegria”, além da estreia mundial de “Paradise”, sua nova colaboração com DJ Khaled e Fat Joe.
A premiação será realizada no dia 11 de setembro e será transmitida pela MTV e pela Pluto TV Brasil.
Confira a publiação feita pela MTV no ‘X‘:
SHE’S BACK!! @karolg is returning to the #VMA stage
Tune in Wednesday, September 11 on @MTV to watch her perform LIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/IRI14geqnn
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2024
Saiba que mais estará no palco do VMA 2024
Além de Anitta, o evento contará com apresentações de outros grandes nomes da música, como Shawn Mendes, Karol G e LL Cool J.
Confira a Lista de Indicados ao VMA 2024
Os indicados ao VMA 2024 representam uma diversidade de gêneros e estilos, refletindo a variedade do cenário musical atual.
Videoclipe do Ano:
- Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”
- Billie Eilish — “Lunch”
- Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”
- Eminem — “Houdini”
- SZA — “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Artista do Ano:
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Música do Ano:
- Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”
- Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”
- Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
Artista Revelação:
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Melhor MTV Push
- August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”;
- September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”;
- October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”;
- November 2023: Coco Jones — “Icu”;
- December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”;
- January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”;
- February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”;
- March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”;
- April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”;
- May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”;
- June 2024: Le Sserafim — “Easy”;
- July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”.
Melhor Colaboração
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red e Sza — “Rich Baby Daddy”;
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”;
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”;
- Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”;
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”;
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”.
Melhor Pop
- Camila Cabello;
- Dua Lipa;
- Olivia Rodrigo;
- Sabrina Carpenter;
- Tate McRae;
- Taylor Swift.
Melhor Hip-hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”;
- Eminem — “Houdini”;
- GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”;
- Gunna — “Fukumean”;
- Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa”;
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “Fe!N”.
Melhor clipe de R&B
- Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”
- Muni Long — “Made For Me”
- SZA — “Snooze”
- Tyla — “Water”
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Melhor Alternativo
- Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”;
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”;
- Hozier — “Too Sweet”;
- Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”;
- Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”;
- Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”.
Melhor Rock
- Bon Jovi — “Legendary”;
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”;
- Green Day — “Dilemma”;
- Kings of Leon — “Mustang”;
- Lenny Kravitz — “Human”;
- U2 — “Atomic City”.
Melhor Latino
- Anitta — “Mil Veces”;
- Bad Bunny — “Monaco”;
- KAROL G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”;
- Myke Towers — “Lala”;
- Peso Pluma & Anitta — “Bellakeo”;
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”;
- Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”.
Melhores Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”;
- Burna Boy — “City Boys”;
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”;
- Tems — “Love Me JeJe”;
- Tyla — “Water”;
- Usher, Pheelz — “Ruin”;
Melhor K-Pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”;
- LISA — “Rockstar”;
- NCT Dream — “Smoothie”;
- NewJeans — “Super Shy”;
- Stray Kids — “Lalalala”;
- Tomorrow X Together — “Deja vu”.
Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)
- Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”
- RAYE — “Genesis.”
- Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Melhor Direção
- Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer;
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley;
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee;
- Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.;
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali;
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift.
Melhor Cinematografia
- Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov;
- Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman;
- Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko;
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller;
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve;
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto.
Melhor Edição
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul;
- Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert;
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel;
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler;
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla;
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes.
Melhor Coreografia
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley;
- Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna;
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead;
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos;
- Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead;
- Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof.
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis;
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post;
- Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas;
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic;
- Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson;
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament.
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow;
- LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian;
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter;
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins;
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins;
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman.
Vale destacar que Taylor Swift, lidera em várias categorias, e Megan Thee Stallion, que também aparece em diversas indicações.
O VMA 2024 não será apenas uma celebração da música popular, mas também um palco para a diversidade e inovação no setor audiovisual. As performances e clipes indicados demonstram a amplitude de estilos e culturas que moldam a música hoje. Com grandes expectativas, o VMA 2024 promete ser um evento inesquecível e cheio de surpresas.
Prepare-se para uma noite de glamour, performances icônicas e, claro, muitos prêmios. Fique ligado para conferir quem levará para casa os cobiçados astronautas de prata!
Fernanda Frühauf – Supervisionada por Marcelo Assis
