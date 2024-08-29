VMA 2024: Saiba quem vai se apresentar na premiação da MTV

A MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) divulgou nesta terça-feira, 27, de quem performará no evento este ano.

O VMA 2024 promete ser uma noite memorável, com performances impressionantes e uma lista de indicados que destaca o melhor da música e dos videoclipes do último ano. Anitta, uma das cantoras brasileiras mais renomadas no cenário global, está confirmada para uma grande performance no palco do VMA 2024. A cantora trará um medley – performance musical que combina várias músicas ou partes de músicas em uma única apresentação contínua de seus maiores sucessos, incluindo “Savage Funk” e “Alegria”, além da estreia mundial de “Paradise”, sua nova colaboração com DJ Khaled e Fat Joe.

A premiação será realizada no dia 11 de setembro e será transmitida pela MTV e pela Pluto TV Brasil.

Confira a publiação feita pela MTV no ‘X‘:

SHE’S BACK!! @karolg is returning to the #VMA stage Tune in Wednesday, September 11 on @MTV to watch her perform LIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/IRI14geqnn — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2024

Saiba que mais estará no palco do VMA 2024

Além de Anitta, o evento contará com apresentações de outros grandes nomes da música, como Shawn Mendes, Karol G e LL Cool J.

Confira a Lista de Indicados ao VMA 2024

Os indicados ao VMA 2024 representam uma diversidade de gêneros e estilos, refletindo a variedade do cenário musical atual.

Videoclipe do Ano:

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

— “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” Billie Eilish — “Lunch”

— “Lunch” Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”

— “Paint The Town Red” Eminem — “Houdini”

— “Houdini” SZA — “Snooze”

— “Snooze” Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Artista do Ano:

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano:

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

— “Texas Hold ‘Em” Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”

— “Lovin On Me” Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

— “Not Like Us” Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

— “Espresso” Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

— “Fortnight” Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Artista Revelação:

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Melhor MTV Push

August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”;

September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”;

October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”;

November 2023: Coco Jones — “Icu”;

December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”;

January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”;

February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”;

March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”;

April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”;

May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”;

June 2024: Le Sserafim — “Easy”;

July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”.

Melhor Colaboração

Drake ft. Sexyy Red e Sza — “Rich Baby Daddy”;

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”;

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”;

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”;

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”;

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”.

Melhor Pop

Camila Cabello;

Dua Lipa;

Olivia Rodrigo;

Sabrina Carpenter;

Tate McRae;

Taylor Swift.

Melhor Hip-hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”;

Eminem — “Houdini”;

GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”;

Gunna — “Fukumean”;

Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa”;

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “Fe!N”.

Melhor clipe de R&B

Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”

Muni Long — “Made For Me”

SZA — “Snooze”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Melhor Alternativo

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”;

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”;

Hozier — “Too Sweet”;

Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”;

Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”;

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”.

Melhor Rock

Bon Jovi — “Legendary”;

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”;

Green Day — “Dilemma”;

Kings of Leon — “Mustang”;

Lenny Kravitz — “Human”;

U2 — “Atomic City”.

Melhor Latino

Anitta — “Mil Veces”;

Bad Bunny — “Monaco”;

KAROL G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”;

Myke Towers — “Lala”;

Peso Pluma & Anitta — “Bellakeo”;

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”;

Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”.

Melhores Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”;

Burna Boy — “City Boys”;

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”;

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”;

Tyla — “Water”;

Usher, Pheelz — “Ruin”;

Melhor K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”;

LISA — “Rockstar”;

NCT Dream — “Smoothie”;

NewJeans — “Super Shy”;

Stray Kids — “Lalalala”;

Tomorrow X Together — “Deja vu”.

Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)

Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”

RAYE — “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer;

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley;

Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee;

Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.;

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali;

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift.

Melhor Cinematografia

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov;

Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman;

Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko;

Olivia Rodrigo — “Obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller;

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve;

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto.

Melhor Edição

Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul;

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert;

Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel;

LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler;

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla;

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes.

Melhor Coreografia

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley;

Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna;

LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead;

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos;

Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead;

Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof.

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis;

Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post;

Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas;

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic;

Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson;

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament.

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow;

LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian;

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter;

Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins;

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins;

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman.

Vale destacar que Taylor Swift, lidera em várias categorias, e Megan Thee Stallion, que também aparece em diversas indicações.

O VMA 2024 não será apenas uma celebração da música popular, mas também um palco para a diversidade e inovação no setor audiovisual. As performances e clipes indicados demonstram a amplitude de estilos e culturas que moldam a música hoje. Com grandes expectativas, o VMA 2024 promete ser um evento inesquecível e cheio de surpresas.

Prepare-se para uma noite de glamour, performances icônicas e, claro, muitos prêmios. Fique ligado para conferir quem levará para casa os cobiçados astronautas de prata!

Fernanda Frühauf – Supervisionada por Marcelo Assis