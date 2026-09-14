Emmy 2026 destaca 'O segredo de Widow's Bay', 'Hacks' e 'DFT St. Louis'

O Emmy, principal premiação da televisão norte-americana, destacou as séries DFT St. Louis (HBO), O Segredo de Widow's Bay (Apple TV+) e Hacks (HBO), que saíram da noite como as produções mais celebradas. O evento aconteceu nesta segunda-feira (14), em Los Angeles, nos EUA.

O ator Matthew Rhys se tornou o primeiro homem a ganhar duas estatuetas, em categorias diferentes, na mesma noite. Ele levou o Emmy de melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV por The beast in me (Netflix) e como melhor ator de comédia por O segredo de Widow's Bay.

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Jean Smart, uma das protagonistas de Hacks, levou mais uma vez como melhor atriz de comédia por Hacks. Ela levou a estatueta em todas as quatro temporadas da série, um recorde.

Matéria em atualização.

Veja a lista de vencedores até o momento

Melhor série de drama

'The Diplomat'

'The Gilded Age'

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

'Paradise'

'The Pitt' (VENCEDOR)

'Pluribus'

'Slow Horses'

'Your Friends and Neighbors'

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

'All her fault'

'The beast in me'

'Treta'

'DTF St. Louis' (VENCEDOR)

'História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette'



Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Debora Cahn - The Diplomat'

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman e R. Scott Gemmill - 'The Pitt'

Valerie Chu - 'The Pitt'

Vince Gilligan - 'Pluribus' (VENCEDOR)

Will Smith - 'Slow Horses'

Brad Ingelsby - 'Task'



Melhor direção em série de comédia

Randall Einhorn - 'Abbott Elementary'

Christopher Storer - 'The Bear'

Andrew DeYoung - 'The chair company'

Lucia Aniello - 'Hacks'

Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'

Hiro Murai - 'O segredo de Widow's Bay' (VENCEDOR)



Programa de variedades

'The Daily Show'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' (VENCEDOR)

'Saturday Night Live'



Melhor direção em série de drama

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - 'The gilded age'

Hanelle M. Culpepper - 'Paradise'

Noah Wyle - 'The Pitt'

Vince Gilligan - 'Pluribus'

Saul Metzstein - 'Slow Horses' (VENCEDOR)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - 'Task'



Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

Tim Robinson e Zach Kanin - 'The chair company'

Michael Patrick Wing e Lisa Kudrow - 'The Comeback'

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky - 'Hacks'

Anthony King - 'Na Mira do Júri: Retiro Corporativo'

Katie Dippold - 'O segredo de Widow's Bay' (VENCEDORA)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen - 'Wonder Man'

Steve Carell - 'Rooster'

Matthew Rhys - 'O segredo de Widow's Bay' (VENCEDOR)

Jason Segel - 'Falando a real'

Martin Short - 'Only murders in the building'

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Claire Danes - 'The beast in me'

Sally Field - 'Remarkably bright creatures' (VENCEDORA)

Carey Mulligan - 'Treta'

Sarah Pidgeon - 'História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette'

Sarah Snook - 'All her fault'



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Patrick Ball - 'The Pitt'

Billy Crudup - 'The morning show'

Shawn Hatosy - 'The Pitt'

Gerran Howell - 'The Pitt'

Jack Lowden - 'Slow Horses'

Tom Pelphrey - 'Task' (VENCEDOR)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - 'Pluribus'



Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown - 'Paradise'

Gary Oldman - 'Slow Horses'

Mark Ruffalo - 'Task'

Rufus Sewell - 'The Diplomat'

Noah Wyle - 'The Pitt' (VENCEDOR)



Melhor série de comédia

'Abbott Elementary'

'The Bear'

'Hacks'

'Margô está em apuros'

'Nobody wants this''

'Only murders in the building'

'Falando a real'

'O segredo de Widow's Bay' (VENCEDOR)