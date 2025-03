Trump discursa sobre tarifas, fronteiras, diversidade e Ucrânia em sessão conjunta do Congresso

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - (crédito: Getty Images via AFP)