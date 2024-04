Brasileiro vencedor do Puskás mostra-se aberto a vender o prêmio

Vila Nova's Brazilian forward Wendell Lira, formerly of Goianesia, poses after receiving the 2015 FIFA Puskas Award for the "goal of the year" award, which he scored with Goianesia, during the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on January 11, 2016. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)