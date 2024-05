AFA organiza velório fechado para César Luis Menotti

Argentine football coach Cesar Luis Menotti, director of national teams, speaks during a press conference in Buenos Aires, on January 25, 2019. The recently appointed director of national teams in the Argentine Football Association, Cesar Luis Menotti, said on Friday that the national team has to "play better" and "win people over again." (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)