Hummels perto de reforçar clube espanhol: ‘Questão de detalhes’

Dortmund's German defender #15 Mats Hummels celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in Dortmund, western Germany on April 16, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)