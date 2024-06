Lionel Messi conta qual adversário mais o irritou na carreira

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) argues with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 2, 2019. (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CURTO DE LA TORRE/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)