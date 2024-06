Empresário de Baggio admite falha na segurança em assalto violento

Italian former football player Roberto Baggio (R) and Argentine-born Italian former football player, David Trezeguet (L) gesture before the beginning of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup final match between Uruguay and Italy at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Alejandro PAGNI / AFP) (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)