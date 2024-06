Itália empata no último lance, elimina a Croácia e avança na Euro

Italy's forward #19 Mateo Retegui (L) fights for the ball with Croatia's midfielder #11 Marcelo Brozovic (C) and Croatia's defender #04 Josko Gvardiol (R) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between the Croatia and Italy at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)