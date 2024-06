São Paulo defende grande retrospecto contra o Criciúma no MorumBIS

Kaka (L) of Brazils Sao Paulo, vies for the ball with Joao Vitor (R) of Brazils Criciuma, during their Copa Sudamericana football match held at Morumbi stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 4, 2014. AFP PHOTO / Nelson ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images) Caption - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)