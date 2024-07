Arrascaeta, sobre declaração de Andreas Pereira: ‘Foi infeliz’

Uruguay's midfielder #10 Giorgian De Arrascaeta celebrates after scoring in a penalty shoot-out as Brazil's goalkeeper #01 Alisson reacts during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament quarterfinal football match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)