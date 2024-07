Manchester United chega a acordo pela contratação de promessa francesa

Lille's French defender #15 Leny Yoro celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Toulouse FC (TFC) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)