Atacante equatoriano interessa ao Santos

Ecuador's Liga de Quito Billy Arce (L) vies for the ball with Argentina's Velez Matias De los Santos during the Copa Libertadores football tournament group stage match between Ecuador's Liga de Quito and Argentina's Velez Sarsfield at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito on April 27, 2021. (Photo by Dolores Ochoa / POOL / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)