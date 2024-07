Campeões se reúnem para comemorar os 30 anos do Tetra

Brazilian forward Romario kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy, flanked by Ronaldao (L) and captain Dunga, after Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 in the shoot-out session (0-0 after extra time) at the end of the World Cup final, 17 July 1994 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Italian Roberto Baggio missed his penalty kick to give Brazil its fourth World Cup title after 1958, 1962 and 1970. AFP PHOTO/DANIEL GARCIA (Photo by DANIEL GARCIA / AFP) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)