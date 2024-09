Brasil goleia Fiji na estreia no Mundial Sub-20 Feminino

Brazil's midfielder Gisele (R) and Fiji's forward Sonia Alfred fight for the ball during the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup match between Brazil and Fiji at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia on August 31, 2024. (Photo by JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME SALDARRIAGA/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)