Vasco anuncia acordo com meia suíço

Gil Vicente's Swiss midfielder #08 Maxime Dominguez fights for the ball with Benfica's Brazilian defender #05 Morato during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Gil Vicente FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)