Japão arrasa a China por 7 a 0 nas eliminatórias da Ásia

Members of Japan celebrate after midfielder Wataru Endo scored the team's first goal during the third round 2026 World Cup qualifying round football match between Japan and China at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, north of Tokyo, on September 5, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)