Alemanha x Hungria: onde assistir, escalações e arbitragem

(L-R) Germany's defender #24 Robin Koch, Germany's defender #06 Joshua Kimmich, Germany's forward #26 Deniz Undav and Germany's defender #03 David Raum attend a training session on September 6, 2024 in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, on the eve the UEFA Nations League football match Germany v Hungary. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)