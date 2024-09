Eliminatórias: Peru e Colômbia ficam no empate em Lima

Colombia's forward Luis Sinisterra (L) and Peru's defender Alexander Callens fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Peru and Colombia, at the Monumental stadium in Lima, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)