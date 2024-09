Lá vem eles de novo! Alemanha massacra a Hungria na Liga das Nações

Germany's forward #09 Niclas Fuellkrug (R) celebrates with Germany's defender #22 David Raum (L) and Germany's midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala (C, hidden) after scoring the 1-0 opening goal during the League A Group A3 football match of the UEFA Nations League between Germany and Hungary in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)