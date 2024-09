Colômbia e Argentina se reencontram após final da Copa América

Colombia's defender #17 Johan Mojica fights for the ball with Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida on July 14, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)