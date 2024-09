Holanda x Alemanha: onde assistir, escalações e arbitragem

(FROM L) Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, forward Brian Brobbey and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch attend a training session of the Dutch national football team at the KNVB Campus in Zeist on September 9, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Nations League Groupe A3 match against Germany. (Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT - (crédito: ANP/AFP via Getty Images)