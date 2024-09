Dorival projeta duelo complicado contra o Paraguai: ‘Deixar tudo em campo’

Brazil's head coach Dorival Junior gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Ecuador, at the Major Ant..nio Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)