Ex-técnico Sven-Goran Eriksson é enterrado; Beckham comparece

The coffin of late Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is carried away after the funeral service at Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden, on September 13, 2024. Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who coached England from 2001 to 2006, died on August 26, 2024 at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his agent said. (Photo by Adam Ihse/TT / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by ADAM IHSE/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima)