Atlético de Madrid vence o Valencia e segue à caça ao Barcelona

Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward #10 Angel Correa fights for the ball with Valencia's Spanish defender #21 Jesus Vazquez during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images) - (crédito: AFP via Getty Images)