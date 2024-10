Neymar aproveita estadia de tenista de sucesso em Riade e regista encontro

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 16: Football player, Neymar of Brazil speaks to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after his Quarter-final 2 match against Holger Rune of Denmark on day one of the Six Kings Slam 2024 at Kingdom Arena on October 16, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) - (crédito: Getty Images)