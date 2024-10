Aguirre mostra orgulho por comportamento do Peñarol

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 23: Diego Aguirre, Head Coach of Pe....arol reacts prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Semi-final first leg match between Botafogo and Pe....arol at Estadio Ol....mpico Nilton Santos on October 23, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) - (crédito: Getty Images)