Conmebol define arbitragem para final da Libertadores entre Atlético e Botafogo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Referee Facundo Tello gestures during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Round of 16 second leg match between Palmeiras and Botafogo at Allianz Parque on August 21, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) Caption - (crédito: Getty Images)