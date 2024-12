O sobe e desce do preço de mercado dos jogadores do Botafogo

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 30: Players of Botafogo celebrate with the trophy after winning the tournament following the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo at Estadio M....s Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 30, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) - (crédito: Getty Images)