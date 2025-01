Bruno Lage tem áudio vazado onde detona time do Benfica

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 21: Bruno Lage, Head Coach of S.L Benfica looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at Estadio do SL Benfica on January 21, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images) Caption - (crédito: Getty Images)