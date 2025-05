Do turismo às receitas: compra por atores de Hollyood faz Wrexham crescer quase 5.000%

WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) - (crédito: Getty Images)