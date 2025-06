Festa da vitória do PSG na França é ofuscada pela morte de duas pessoas

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris early June 1, 2025, during celebrations following their 5-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan held in Munich. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) - (crédito: LOU BENOIST / AFP)