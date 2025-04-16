Atuações do Fluminense contra o Corinthians: Renê e Arias dão vitória ao tricolor

FÁBIO - Defesa incrível em chute de Memphis, mantendo o placar zerado no primeiro tempo. Depois, foi mero espectador. NOTA 7,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
SAMUEL XAVIER - Travou duelos importantes com Angileri, mas, em suma, não comprometeu. Também não chegou muito ao ataque. NOTA 6,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
IGNÁCIO - Bom jogo aéreo e rebatidas ao longo dos 90 minutos. Atuação segura lá atrás. NOTA 7,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Continua após a Publicidade
FREYTES - Acompanhou o parceiro de zaga, com muita seriedade nas bolas alçadas na área do Fluminense. NOTA 7,5 - Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
RENÊ - Marcou um verdadeiro golaço, e logo com o pé ruim; o direito. Foi o seu primeiro pelo Flu! NOTA 8,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
BERNAL - Errou duas saídas de bola bobas no meio-campo. Por momentos, é displicente. Levou sorte que Fábio defendeu chute de Romero, originado por erro de passe seu. NOTA 6,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Continua após a Publicidade
MARTINELLI - Mais atento que seu companheiro de meio campo, fez uma partida sólida. NOTA 7,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
LIMA - Pegou muito pouco na bola enquanto esteve em campo. Não à toa, deixou o gramado no intervalo para a entrada de Nonato. NOTA 6,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
CANOBBIO - Se doa demais na tentativa de recuperação da bola, mas, ofensivamente, ainda deixa a desejar. NOTA 6,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Continua após a Publicidade
JHON ARIAS - Cobrando pênalti, fez o 2 a 0 que selou a vitória do Fluminense em São Paulo. Muito lúcido, dos melhores em campo. NOTA 8,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
CANO - Praticamente nÃ£o teve chances lÃ¡ na frente. Em todo caso, participou no lance do primeiro gol do Flu ao fazer o cruzamento para a Ã¡rea. NOTA 7,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÃ?ON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÃ?ON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
NONATO - Entrou na vaga de Lima e fez um trabalho melhor que seu companheiro, ainda que sem ser brilhante. NOTA 6,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Continua após a Publicidade
EVE - Entrou para dar retenção ao time tricolor no ataque. No entanto, pouco apareceu. NOTA 5,5. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.
SERNA - Logo em seu primeiro lance, pegou a bola dentro da área e sofreu pênalti de Martínez, o que ajudou a sacramentar a vitória do Flu. NOTA 7,0. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
THIAGO SANTOS - Entrou praticamente nos acréscimos. Fica, dessa forma, SEM NOTA. Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Continua após a Publicidade
LEZCANO - Entrou faltando dois minutos para acabar. Fica, entÃ£o, SEM NOTA. Foto: MARCELO GONÃ?ALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Foto: MARCELO GONÃ?ALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
RENATO GAÚCHO - Time 'soube sofrer' no primeiro tempo. Na etapa final, foi letal com as oportunidades criadas. Renato chega a quatro vitórias em quatro jogos. NOTA 7,5. Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.