Ex-premiê paquistanês condenado a 10 anos de prisão às vésperas de eleição

(FILES) Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to media representatives at his residence in Lahore on May 18, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison on January 30, 2024, less than two weeks before the country votes in an election his party has been hamstrung from contesting. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) - (crédito: Arif ALI / AFP)