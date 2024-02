Nikki Haley, rival republicana critica Trump por silêncio sobre Navalny

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 18: Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a Fox News ?Democracy 2024: South Carolina Town Hall? February 18, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primary on February 24. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - (crédito: Getty Images via AFP)