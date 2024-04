Líderes haitianos alcançam acordo para formar conselho de transição

Haitian policemen stand guard on a street corner amid gang violence in Port-au-Prince on April 8,2024. UN sanctions imposed against gang leaders who control much of Haiti have had very little effect, and an arms embargo has failed to deny them weapons, according to a report published on April 4, 2024 by UN experts monitoring the restrictions. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP) - (crédito: Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)