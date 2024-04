Hezbollah libanês reivindica ataque com drones explosivos no norte de Israel

People gather around a destroyed building targeted by Israeli air strikes on the village of Nabi Sheet in the Baablbek district in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley on April 14, 2024, as tensions in the region soared after Iran directly attacked Israel. A source within Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said Israel struck on April 14 one of its buildings in Lebanon's east, close to the Syrian border, as tensions soared after Iran directly attacked Israel. The Lebanese state-run National News Agency also reported that "an enemy air strike targeted a building" in the village of Nabi Sheet and "destroyed it". (Photo by AFP) - (crédito: AFP)