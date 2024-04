Aeroporto de Dubai retoma voos gradualmente após inundações

Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. Dubai's giant highways were clogged by flooding and its major airport was in chaos as the Middle East financial centre remained gridlocked on April 18, a day after the heaviest rains on record. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) - (crédito: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)