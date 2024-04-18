EMIRADOS ÁRABES

Chuvas torrenciais provocam caos e inundações em Dubai

Capital dos Emirados Árabes sofre com a maior cheia dos últimos 75 anos

Em um dia choveu o esperado para um ano (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) - (crédito: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
Foto de perfil do autor(a) AFP
AFP
postado em 18/04/2024 13:05

As chuvas torrenciais incomuns em Dubai provocaram inundações nas modernas rodovias modernas e caos no aeroporto da cidade nesta quarta-feira.

O nível de chuva de 254 milímetros, equivalente às precipitações registradas pelos Emirados Árabes Unidos (EAU) em dois anos, gerou um grande engarrafamento nas rodovias de seis pistas e um homem de 70 anos morreu em Ras Al Khaimah, informou a polícia. 

A imprensa oficial informou que as chuvas estabeleceram um recorde desde 1949, antes da formação dos Emirados em 1971.

A tempestade afeta os Emirados e Bahrein desde segunda-feira, depois da passagem por Omã, onde provocou 18 mortes. 

  Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  People ride in a canoe on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    People ride in a canoe on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  Cars are stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    Cars are stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  A man wades through a flooded warehouse in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    A man wades through a flooded warehouse in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  A car is stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    A car is stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  A man steers his canoe past a stranded car on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    A man steers his canoe past a stranded car on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  A man wades through a flooded warehouse in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    A man wades through a flooded warehouse in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
  Cars are stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
    Cars are stranded on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)


