Chuvas torrenciais provocam caos e inundações em Dubai

As chuvas torrenciais incomuns em Dubai provocaram inundações nas modernas rodovias modernas e caos no aeroporto da cidade nesta quarta-feira.
O nível de chuva de 254 milímetros, equivalente às precipitações registradas pelos Emirados Árabes Unidos (EAU) em dois anos, gerou um grande engarrafamento nas rodovias de seis pistas e um homem de 70 anos morreu em Ras Al Khaimah, informou a polícia.
A imprensa oficial informou que as chuvas estabeleceram um recorde desde 1949, antes da formação dos Emirados em 1971.
A tempestade afeta os Emirados e Bahrein desde segunda-feira, depois da passagem por Omã, onde provocou 18 mortes.
Cars are stranded on a flooded al-Khalil road in the al-Barsha area in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024.
People ride in a canoe on a flooded street in Dubai following heavy rains on April 18, 2024.
